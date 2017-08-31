Rockford man pleads guilty to teen's murder on Parkside Drive in 2016

A Rockford man pleads guilty to second degree murder charges relating to the death of a Rockford teen last year.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato says 18-year-old Martaivis Harmon is accused of killing Akeem Smith, 17, on March 29, 2016. According to Rockford police, officers found Smith with gunshot wounds in a garage on Parkside Drive and couldn't revive him. Later that night, Harmon, who was 17 at the time and another teen showed up at Rockford Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police determined Smith went over to Parkside Drive that night when a fight broke out between Harmon, Smith and another teen that led to gunfire.

Harmon faces 4 to 20 years in prison if convicted, followed by 2 years of supervise release.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 19 at 1:30 p.m.