13 News anchor Austin Love heading to Houston to report on recov - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

13 News anchor Austin Love heading to Houston to report on recovery efforts

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

As members of the Rockford community head down to help with the recovery efforts in Houston, 13 News is sending a team to bring you their stories.

Starting Friday, 13 News anchor Austin Love will have daily reports from the disaster area, bringing you stories of local people who have made their way down to Texas to provide a helping hand.

Austin will provide daily updates on air, online and on our Facebook page throughout the holiday weekend.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by Hurricane Harvey, please contact Austin at alove@wrex.com. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.