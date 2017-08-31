TIMELINE: History of GLBT rail plan in the Stateline

On Thursday, August 31 the Surface Transportation Board denied an application from Great Lakes Basin Transportation, Inc. to build a 261-mile, multi-state rail line that would have run from Indiana through Illinois and into southern Wisconsin.

The plan would have cut through Winnebago, Ogle and Lee counties in the WREX viewing area.

In its decision, the board cited a failure by Great Lakes Basin Transportation, Inc. to "provide the Board with accurate financial information" and that its financial information is "fundamentally flawed."

