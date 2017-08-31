Winnebago County Sheriff: Drugs found in car that crashed up a p - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Winnebago County Sheriff: Drugs found in car that crashed up a pole in Rockford

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Winnebago County Sheriff Office says drugs were found in a car moments after it drove into a used car lot and drove up a pole.

According to Sheriff Gary Caruana, 12 grams of hash oil was found in the car shortly after it crashed. The crash was caught on surveillance video at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at Integrity Motor Cars Inc. at 1218 Sandy Hollow Rd, Rockford, IL 61109.

According to Integrity Motors Inc. no one was hurt and no property was damaged.

This report will be updated when more information is released.

