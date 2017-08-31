Smoke from Canada wildfire makes its way into Stateline

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has made its way into the Stateline-area.

The smoke is coming from wildfires in western Canada and was pulled south into southern Wisconsin overnight, then into northern Illinois Thursday.

The National Weather Service out of Milwaukee says the smoke can be seen and smelled throughout the area.

NBC 5 Chicago reports that smoke has also been reported in Lake and McHenry counties.

The conditions are not hazardous, but residents with respiratory issues are advised to remain inside until the smoke clears.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, visibility in the county is down to under three miles in some area.