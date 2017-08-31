Driver injured in motorcycle crash in DeKalb County

A Roselle man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle in DeKalb County Wednesday night.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to Malta Road just north of Old State Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a single vehicle motorcycle accident.

Authorities say the driver, a 46-year-old man from Roselle, drove his motorcycle off the shoulder, then lost control and crashed into the ditch. He was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash.

Police say the victim was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital for treatment, then transferred to St. Anthony's in Rockford.

The driver is suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.