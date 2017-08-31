Farmer's final wish brings a million dollars to local hospital

When a local man passed away almost 30 years ago he left behind the love of his life: his farm.

Since then -- thanks to his generosity -- that farm has raised one million dollars to help patients at SwedishAmerican.

"I don't think he really had any idea that he would create such a legacy", said Vicki Marcum, a nurse at SwedishAmerican

When Don Born was diagnosed with health problems, Marcum was right by his side.



She helped him with his everyday needs right up until he died in 1990.



To Marcum's surprise -- he ended up donating his farm to Swedes after his death. Under one condition: the money made from the farm would go back to the hospital.

"We have a new program that we just talked about a few weeks ago or maybe a couple of months ago about how we have cameras in the nurseries that take pictures of the babies so parents can keep tabs on the babies when they can't be there," said Laura Wilkinson, the director of the SwedishAmerican Foundation.

Don's two family friends took charge of the farm to make sure each year it produces a full harvest of crops.