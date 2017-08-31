Loves Park woman arrested for hit-and-run - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Loves Park woman arrested for hit-and-run

Posted:
LOVES PARK (WREX) -

A Loves Park woman is arrested after police say she hit a bicyclist and took off.

Police say 34-year-old Crystal Bufkin was driving on Forest Hills Road last Wednesday when she allegedly hit the cyclist from behind. Police say Bufkin drove off. The victim was taken to the hospital but is OK.

Officers say tips from the public lead them to Bufkin who faces hit-and-run related charges.

