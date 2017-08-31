Machesney Park Stolen Car Arrest

A Machesney Park man is behind bars for stealing a vehicle yesterday, according to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the leaf river area on august 27th. One day later the vehicle was located and the driver was taken into custody.

Yesterday police arrested 18-year-old Blake R. Bakkala for theft over 500 dollars, a class 3 felony. Bakkala was transported to the Ogle County jail and is being held without bond pending a court appearance he had Wednesday.

