Machesney Park Stolen Car Arrest

A Machesney Park man is behind bars for stealing a vehicle yesterday, according to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.
Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the leaf river area on august 27th. One day later the vehicle was located and the driver was taken into custody.
Yesterday police arrested 18-year-old Blake R. Bakkala for theft over 500 dollars, a class 3 felony. Bakkala was transported to the Ogle County jail and is being held without bond pending a court appearance he had Wednesday.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.