Police will be out in full force during the Labor Day weekend

If your plan is to hit the road this Labor Day weekend, you'll be in the company of hundreds of officers.

Last year's Labor Day was the deadliest in 5 years.



That's according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.



23 people lost their lives in car crashes in the state.



Authorities say a third of them involved alcohol.



Local and state police will be out this weekend doing DUI and other safety checks.



The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" crackdown runs through the Tuesday after Labor Day.

