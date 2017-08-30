Rockford Fire Department records high overtime hours for this point in the year

Every time a firefighter clocks in for work, they never know what they're going to walk in to.

"We do have a dangerous job," says Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten. "It's very physical. So we do have people who get hurt working."

Those injuries are part of the reason Bergsten says the department's overtime costs are over where it should be this time of year. As of the end of July, the department's overtime costs were $907,640. That's 70% of the $1,294,000 overtime budget for the entire year. Bergsten says this is due to a combination of multiple cases of medical leave, retirements, and recruits that were still in the process of training. As the trio of summer fires, including the Hanley building and the Midtown District fires, Bergsten says those were just a small amount.

"When we are short staffed that does impact our respond capabilities and that's why we're very diligent to fill those positions. Plus we're mandated by our collective bargaining agreement that we have a certain amount of people on duty at all times and that's 59 people protecting the city everyday."

Bergsten says now that the most recruits are out on calls, overtime hours have started to drop this month. He says he sees those numbers continuing to stay low over the next three to five months, keeping the department on budget. Bergsten says steps are being taken to make sure 2018 starts off on a better note.

"We're going to be starting another recruit class in September, to be proactive to move ahead of retirements we know of between now and January."