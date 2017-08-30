Rockford Fire gets Metra train car for new safety training

It's all aboard for safety in Rockford...

"How many people get to say they have a train," said Rockford Fire division chief of training Brian Drerup

...as Rockford Fire rolls in its own Metra train car, something the city has wanted for years.

"When we first started this project back in 2015, that's when passenger cars were supposed to be transporting people to and from Rockford," said Rockford Fire division chief Matt Knott.

While that train never came to Rockford, the fire department went ahead with the idea of bringing in one of its own.

"We still hope that's a reality in the future but we just want to be prepared," said Knott.

In the meantime, train for all kinds of emergency scenarios.

"Think of the space, it's not just a passenger car, but if it were a bus or a plane, you're talking about a lot of narrow aisles with a lot of people crammed in there," said Drerup.

Fire officials say that kind of training could also be used in statewide emergencies, as well.

"There's also the opportunity for our members to be on urban search and rescue teams, and other statewide response teams, it certainly has value to those teams and they already have started to look at it and plan some trainings around it," said Knott.

And it's not just firefighters interested in climbing aboard.

Both Rockford Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office say they're are already brainstorming how to use the train to train their officers.

"That allows us to do multi-things, not just on a SWAT or a tact team, but on a medical assist, and just moving forward and training with the other departments," said Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Training together, so that if a train ever does steam into the city, all first responders will be on board.



