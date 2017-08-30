Rockford schools kick-off senior capstone project

Rockford Public Schools hosted a kick-off event Wednesday seniors participating in capstone projects.

RPS 205 and Alignment Rockford held the 2nd annual event at the Riverfront Museum.

The capstone project allows over 150 seniors to identify a need within their community, then find a way to help that is related to their studies.

Alignment Rockford invited community members to help the students spark ideas for their projects.

Bridge French, Executive Director of Alignment Rockford, says it is important for students to "get to know some of the challenges that our community members face on a day to day basis on their jobs and really help continue to make that real world connection to classroom curriculum."

The students will present their capstone projects in the spring.