13 WREX to hold Hurricane Harvey relief fundraiser

What's happening in Houston — and across Texas and Louisiana — is catastrophic and historic. Lives are lost, homes are destroyed and the landscape will be forever changed.



We here at 13 WREX want to help, and we want you to be a part of it.



That's why along with the Salvation Army, we're hosting a special fundraiser this Friday at City Market. We'll have red kettles at the market and all across downtown Rockford from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. so you can drop off monetary donations.



The Salvation Army already has crews in Texas providing emergency food stations, shelter, and coordination to save lives. They were there right after the storm, and expect to continue their help for years to come.



So please, come to City Market or downtown Rockford this Friday. Any bit of spare change or extra cash will make a difference in the immediate relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana, as well as the long-term restoration. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to areas impacted by Harvey.



Partners in this fundraising effort are the Salvation Army, B.103, the City of Rockford, City Market, the River District Association, First Fridays, and the Rockford Art Deli.



The following donations channels have been established to begin raising funds for this event:



Online: helpsalvationarmy.org

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Mail checks to: The Salvation Army PO BOX 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301 Please designate 'Hurricane Harvey' on all checks.

To receive a donation link via text: Text STORM to 51555