Coming up: Rockford takes another look at parking zone enforcement

Rockford city leaders say they are taking another look at parking zone enforcement for downtown street parking.

In 2016, Rockford City Council wanted to take a year to study how removing an ordinance that would limit how much time drivers could spend in a certain parking zone. In other words, if you parked in one spot and moved to another spot, your time in that zone would still be up.

Some leaders said last year they were afraid businesses would use those spots for employee parking if the council were to get rid of the ordinance.

One year later, leaders say they aren't seeing businesses using those spots and the number of parking tickets is slightly lower.

