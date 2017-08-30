First Fridays in downtown Rockford, Labor Day parade among things to do this weekend

Fridays in the Park: Head to downtown Beloit, Wisconsin for the last Fridays in the Park at the Corner of State Street and Grand Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There is live music and a pulled pork lunch is $7.
Rockford City Market: Start your Labor Day weekend in downtown Rockford with Rockford City Market on the corner of Water and State Street. This week is the first Friday of the month which means downtown will be bustling with Shop the Blocks and First Fridays. This is when all sorts of businesses downtown offer deals and fun activities. City Market runs from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind Live at Owly Oop: Live music at Owly Oop sports pub every First Friday through September. Music is on Owly Oop's back patio, overlooking the Rock River at 7 p.m. with food and drinks available. Free and all ages.
Malika Moine at Kortman Gallery: You can see a French artist's interpretation of Rockford. Malika Moine was commissioned to create images for a 2018 Rockford calendar and they are on display all weekend at Kortman Gallery.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Beloit Farmer's Market: Downtown Beloit becomes a farmer's market hub on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mill Street parking lot. Vendors offer locally produced fruits, vegetables, eggs, cheese, honey and more. It also accepts SNAP benefits.
North End City Market: Shop for local farm produce at the intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets in Rockford from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live music begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m.
Kickball Fundraiser: The Fatherhood Encouragement Project hosts a kickball tournament to raise money for athletic departments at local schools. Games begin at 9 a.m. at Mercyhealth Sportscore One, 1288 Elmwood Road, Rockford IL 61103.
Rock River Trip - Rockton to Atwood Homestead: Rocktown Adventures is offering a chance for you to explore 8.4 miles of river on a kayak. The paddle begins at the Rockton boat launch near Hononegah High School and ends at Atwood Homestead Forest Preserve. Kayakers will meet at the forest preserve at 9:30 a.m. and drive to the launch site. The cost is $50 and includes a kayak, paddle, PFD guide, transportation, basic instruction and a good time.
Rock Valley College Alumni Game: RVC Golden Eagles Baseball will welcome back a group of former players for their annual alumni game. The game is set for noon with batting practice starting at 11 a.m. at the RVC baseball field. Please email Coach Chad Herren at C.Herren@RockValleyCollege.edu if you plan to attend.
Off the Waterfront: Five years after On the Waterfront ended in Rockford Off the Waterfront makes its debut on Labor Day weekend at District Bar & Grill. Music features Boy Band Review, Girl Power Night and The Gilligans. Admission is $10 and for ages 21+. The event kicks off at 6 p.m.
The Motovid.com 6th Annual Broken Wing Benefit: This event raises money for the Road Racing World Action Fund to support air fence deployments at race tracks and further promote motorcycle safety. It's at Blackhawk Fams Raceway at 15538 Prairie Rd., South Beloit, IL 61080. The benefit kicks off at 6 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction, door prizes, entertainment and games.
NASCAR Racing - Nick's Beatin' and Bangin' Boat Race: Weather conditions moved the race at Rockford Speedway scheduled for Aug. 26 to Sept. 2. Along with the boat race, the event includes a full racing program. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. and racing is slated to start at 7:07 p.m. Tickets purchased Aug. 26 will be honored at the Sept. 2 event. Pit passes purchased Aug. 26 will be accepted both Sept. 2 and Sept. 9. Prices range from $9-$18.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Monday, Sept. 4
Rockford Labor Day Parade: The annual parade begins at 6th Avenue and 7th Street heading north. It turns west onto State Street and turns south onto Wyman Street and ends at Davis Park. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m.