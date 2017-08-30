Machesney Park man, 3 teens charged with crashing stolen car

A Machesney Park man has been arrested after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle that also had three teenagers inside it.

Jonathan Rheinschmidt, 33, has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a peace officer and contributing to the criminal delinquency of a minor.

Loves Park Police say officers were called out to the 5200 block of East Drive just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning on a report of a one car accident. Police say witnesses saw four people running from the scene of the crash.

During the investigation police discovered that the car in question had been stolen from Forest Hills Village Tuesday evening.

Police caught Rheinschmidt and three teens nearby and placed them under arrest. The teens are between 13 and 17-years-old and they have also been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police believe the three teens were involved in the residential burglary of a home in the 700 block of River Lane earlier this month. Two of the teens have also been charged in connection with a home invasion that occurred in the 700 block of River Lane back in July.