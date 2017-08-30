Name released of driver killed in Rock County crash

Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic accident in Rock County, Wisconsin Monday night.
The Rock County Medical Examiner says 37-year-old Kenny Lissner, of Evansville, Wisconsin, was killed after crashing his truck on I-39/I-90 Monday night.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-39/90 at mile marker 168. Troopers found Lissner's truck rolled over in the median just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say Lissner lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from the truck after it rolled. The vehicle ended up in the southbound lanes of I-39. The driver was then hit by a vehicle going south on the interstate.
An autopsy was completed Tuesday.
This death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.
