Event Floral opens new facility in Loves Park

A local business is bringing new meaning to how you celebrate happily ever after.
Event Floral opened up its new facility after breaking ground in February. The Loves Park business is a wedding and event planning production company, and now has a new 5,000 square foot space.
Erin Stoffregen, the company's owner said the facility is a dream come true.
"It's been a lot of hard work and we have an amazing team that's helped build something really really special," Stroffregen said.
The company's previous location was just across I-90.
