Event Floral opens new facility in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) -

A local business is bringing new meaning to how you celebrate happily ever after.

Event Floral opened up its new facility after breaking ground in February. The Loves Park business is a wedding and event planning production company, and now has a new 5,000 square foot space.

Erin Stoffregen, the company's owner said the facility is a dream come true.

"It's been a lot of hard work and we have an amazing team that's helped build something really really special," Stroffregen said. 

The company's previous location was just across I-90.

