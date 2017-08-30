Armed robbery in Rockford late Tuesday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Police are looking for a suspect after he robbed someone at gunpoint Tuesday night.
Police say the suspect approached the victim and asked for a cigarette.
The victim said they did not have any.
The suspect then pointed a gun at the victim and was told to empty their pockets.
The suspect then ran away.
He is being described as a black male, last seen wearing white shirt and blue jeans.
The incident occurred near Alida St. and Cameron Ave around 10:30 Tuesday night.
