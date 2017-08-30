Carpenter's Place Celebrates 17th Year of Service

Carpenter's place celebrated seventeen years of service in the community. Donors gathered today to listen to five real stories of people who were homeless at some point in their lives.
Because of carpenter's place they could get back up on their feet and share their story. Today former residents took a moment to thank donors for giving them a hand up to a better life.
Carpenter's place also announced they will extend their services to families who are on the verge of being homeless.
