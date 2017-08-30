RPS Teams up with Habitat for Humanity

Guilford High School students are getting a lesson in giving back this year as they raise the first walls of a home that will go to a family in need.
Habitat for humanity and Guilford high school have partnered up to let students take part in a house construction.Students who are in the construction trades class at Guilford are assisting by putting up the walls of the home.
The partnering allowed students to get a hands on experience and prepares them for the work force.
