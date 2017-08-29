Rockford fighting to get new auto plant

Rockford takes the next step in hopes to get a Toyota-Mazda production plant in the city.

The Rockford Area Economic Development Council says it submitted an updated proposal on the project. Officials wouldn't release any details about the proposal, like where the plant would be. Earlier this month the car companies announced Illinois is one of 11 states they're looking at for a new plant that would bring 4,000 jobs.

Rochelle is also vying the plant and according to some officials, is the likely front-runner to get it.