Local educational leaders react to the state's proposed funding formula

On Tuesday Illinois senators approved the funding plan the House narrowly approved on Monday. Supports say it steers more money to the poorer school districts that have a larger need. It also provides $75 million worth of tax credits for people who donate to private school scholarships.

RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett says he has mixed emotions.

"A mix between elation and really positive news and some real concerns I have with the compromise and how it came about," says Jarrett.

Jarrett says the good news is $350 million will head to the state's most needy districts.

"Rockford will benefit with over $5 million in additional funding beyond what we were already going to receive with state aid," says Jarrett.

But where Jarrett says the measure concerns him is the $75 million worth of tax credits for people who donate to private school scholarships.

"After years of debate over funding this never comes up and right at the last minute it gets slid into the conversation. And I do have a concern about that," says Jarrett.

Rockford Lutheran Executive Director Don Gillingham says the measure is a win for both private and public schools.

"No matter how good any school funding formula was, in the past they all left out students who attend private schools," says Gillingham. "Twenty percent of the kids enrolled in high school in Rockford are enrolled in private schools. Why should we neglect those students?"

Jarrett says one of his concerns with the private school funding is the fact the state still owes RPS 205 around $12 million in payments. But Gillingham says private schools won't be taking money away from private schools.

"The funding program provides more money for every public school in the state. Private schools are not taking money away from the state. And that's a win-win for everyone."

Governor Rauner is expected to sign the measure on Friday.