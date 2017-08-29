NBA player, Rockford native Fred VanVleet visits kids at Swedes

It's not every day an NBA star plays hoops with a group of kids. But on Tuesday in Rockford that's exactly what happened.

Rockford native Fred VanVleet visited the Ryan Jury Center at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

The kids lined up to play ball with the Toronto Raptors player. They also got autographs.



VanVleet heads to training camp with his team in a few weeks and is taking these final days back home to make a difference. Vanvleet is an auburn high school graduated. He had his first year in the NBA last year.