The biggest takeaways from the state's funding bill that awaits Governor Rauner's signature

Illinois is one step closer to a agreeing on a funding formula for the state's schools.

One Tuesday senators voted 38-13 in favor of House Amendment 5 to Senate Bill 1947. The same measure dramatically passed through the House on Monday. Representatives first rejected it on its first vote. Then democrats tried to override Governor Rauner's veto of Senate Bill One. When that failed, they passed the most current measure on the second vote.

So what does this mean for Rockford?