More than 20 businesses looking for workers at Rockford job fair

The Workforce Connection in Rockford is holding a job fair Wednesday.
It will be at the Regional Design Center on 315 N. Main Street, across from the Coronado Theater.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Workforce Connection provided a detailed list of the agencies that will be at the hiring event:
Adecco
Customer service, warehouse, manufacturing, CNC
American Aluminum Extrusion Company, LLC
CNC Operator/Programmer, Maintenance Helper, Construction Helper, Electo-Mechanical Tech
BONTON
unloading and loading trailer
Bridgeway
Janitorial Associate, Productionist, Rehabilitation Coach, Employment Specialist
Cardinal Staffing
Forklift Drivers (Both Stand up and Sit Down) , Assemblers, Qualify technicians, Occupational Nurse, Shipping Clerk, Production Supervisors, Team Leads
DRM Arby's
Team Members, Shift Managers, Hourly Assistant Managers, General Managers
DSI Corporation
Manager, General Cleaners
Everwell Business Solutions
Consultants. Managers
FurstStaffing & FurstProfessionals
Customer Service, Accounts Payable, Engineering, Bookkeeper, Production Supervisors, Quality Supervisors, Maintenance Mechanics, Warehouse, Packers, Administrative Assistant, Machine Operators, Assembly, Quality Techs, Machine Set Up, Forklift Drivers, Facilities Maintenance Supervisor, Electro-Mechanical Technician, Lathe Operator, Tire Engineer, Operations Project Manager, Receptionist, Instructor - Educator, and many more....
GE Aviation
CNC Machinist, Assembly Tech, Repair Tech
Kaney Aerospace
Quality Technician / Quality Engineer, Customer Service Administrator, CNC Machinists, PT Machinist
Kelly Services
Customer Service, Accounts Receivable, Scheduler/Planner, Forklift Drivers, Packers, Pickers, Assemblers, Machine Operators, Quality Inspection
Leading Edge Hydraulics
Packing/Assembly; Operators; Set Up Operators; Brazing Operators
Manpower
Assemblers, CNC Machinists, Welders/Fabricators, Line Lead, Machine Operators
Peoplelink Staffing
"Material Handlers, Accounting Clerk, Forklift Operators, Production Workers, Seasonal"
Rent a Center
Assistant manager sales, assistant manager collections, customer account representative, Product delivery specialist
ResourceMFG
Packers, Forklift Operators, Assembly line workers
Servicom-LLC
Professional Customer Advisors-Customer Service-Sales
Staff Management/SMX
Assembly, Logistics, Shipping, Receiving, Machine Operators
The Connection
Customer Service Representative positions
UPS
PT package handler positions - Will have both permanent and seasonal positions in the near future.
For more information on services offered by The Workforce Connection, check the website at www.theworkforceconnection.org .
