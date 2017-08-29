More than 20 businesses looking for workers at Rockford job fair

The Workforce Connection in Rockford is holding a job fair Wednesday.



It will be at the Regional Design Center on 315 N. Main Street, across from the Coronado Theater.



The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.



The Workforce Connection provided a detailed list of the agencies that will be at the hiring event:

Adecco

Customer service, warehouse, manufacturing, CNC

American Aluminum Extrusion Company, LLC

CNC Operator/Programmer, Maintenance Helper, Construction Helper, Electo-Mechanical Tech



BONTON

unloading and loading trailer



Bridgeway

Janitorial Associate, Productionist, Rehabilitation Coach, Employment Specialist



Cardinal Staffing

Forklift Drivers (Both Stand up and Sit Down) , Assemblers, Qualify technicians, Occupational Nurse, Shipping Clerk, Production Supervisors, Team Leads



DRM Arby's

Team Members, Shift Managers, Hourly Assistant Managers, General Managers



DSI Corporation

Manager, General Cleaners



Everwell Business Solutions

Consultants. Managers



FurstStaffing & FurstProfessionals

Customer Service, Accounts Payable, Engineering, Bookkeeper, Production Supervisors, Quality Supervisors, Maintenance Mechanics, Warehouse, Packers, Administrative Assistant, Machine Operators, Assembly, Quality Techs, Machine Set Up, Forklift Drivers, Facilities Maintenance Supervisor, Electro-Mechanical Technician, Lathe Operator, Tire Engineer, Operations Project Manager, Receptionist, Instructor - Educator, and many more....



GE Aviation

CNC Machinist, Assembly Tech, Repair Tech



Kaney Aerospace

Quality Technician / Quality Engineer, Customer Service Administrator, CNC Machinists, PT Machinist



Kelly Services

Customer Service, Accounts Receivable, Scheduler/Planner, Forklift Drivers, Packers, Pickers, Assemblers, Machine Operators, Quality Inspection



Leading Edge Hydraulics

Packing/Assembly; Operators; Set Up Operators; Brazing Operators



Manpower

Assemblers, CNC Machinists, Welders/Fabricators, Line Lead, Machine Operators



Peoplelink Staffing

"Material Handlers, Accounting Clerk, Forklift Operators, Production Workers, Seasonal"



Rent a Center

Assistant manager sales, assistant manager collections, customer account representative, Product delivery specialist



ResourceMFG

Packers, Forklift Operators, Assembly line workers



Servicom-LLC

Professional Customer Advisors-Customer Service-Sales



Staff Management/SMX

Assembly, Logistics, Shipping, Receiving, Machine Operators



The Connection

Customer Service Representative positions



UPS

PT package handler positions - Will have both permanent and seasonal positions in the near future.

For more information on services offered by The Workforce Connection, check the website at www.theworkforceconnection.org .