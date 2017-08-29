FNF Week 1 Top 13 Poll

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. throughout the high school football season, join the WREX sports team as we talk high school football on Facebook Live. We'll have our Top 13 poll, which features only teams from our viewing area in the NIC-10, NUIC Upstate, NUIC Northwest, Big Northern, NAC and NIB-12. We'll also reveal our upcoming Game of the Week and our Player of the Week from the previous Friday night.

Here's our Week 1 Top 13 poll, regardless of class.

13. East E-Rabs (1-0) - A 12-0 shutout victory over Belvidere in Week 1 showcased a strong East defense that disrupted the pocket. The E-Rabs running game showed it can be effective in the conference.

12. Dixon Dukes (1-0) - Dixon's journey to a potential fourth straight postseason got off on the right foot against Mendota in Week 1 as the Dukes rolled the Trojans, 69-0. Dixon hosts Oregon in Week 2.

11. Auburn Knights (1-0) - A 41-0 victory on the road at Freeport was a strong tone-setter for Auburn as it prepares for a big Week 2 matchup against East at Wyeth Stadium.

10. Harlem Huskies (1-0) - The Huskies showcased a dynamic offensive attack against Jefferson in a 33-14 victory, with multiple playmakers contributing on the ground and through the air. Harlem visits Guilford in Week 2.

9. Genoa-Kingston Cogs (1-0) - G.K. gave up an 84-yard screen pass on Lutheran's first play from scrimmage in Week 1 before hanging on for a three-point victory. The Cogs visit North Boone in their Week 2, BNC matchup.

8. Rochelle Hubs (1-0) - Rochelle put it all together in a Week 1 drubbing of Corliss, winning 50-0. The Hubs are in the Top 10 of the 5-A Associated Press poll and hit the road against Johnsburg for Week 2.

7. Aquin Bulldogs (1-0) - Troy Barr's group emerged from a tough battle with Hiawatha with a 20-point victory to start the season. The Bulldogs host Warren in an NUIC Upstate showdown in Week 2.

6. Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz (1-0) - E/PC remained in the Top 10 of the 1-A AP poll after blowing out East Dubuque, 56-7. The Amboy-LaMoille co-op is up next for the Wildcatz as they have their sights set on a 2-0 start to the year.

5. Hononegah Indians (1-0) - Brian Zimmerman's Indians made a statement in Week 1, defeating Guilford 56-14 and showcasing their ability to run the football effectively. Hononegah visits Freeport in Week 2, looking to remain in the top half of the NIC-10.

4. Boylan Titans (1-0) - Joe Strauss' two touchdown passes of 50+ yards helped guide the Titans' offense to a 20-7 win over Belvidere North on the road. Boylan's full stable of running backs kept defenders on their heels, and they'll try that approach for the second straight week in their home opener against Belvidere.

3. Byron Tigers (1-0) - Last year's BNC co-champion began their season with a 35-14 win over Burlington Central, effectively employing the ground-and-pound approach that has defined the Tigers under Jeff Boyer. A road game at Rockford Lutheran looms next for Byron.

2. Lena-Winslow Panthers (1-0) - Rahveon Valentine rocked West Carroll for a trio of touchdowns in a Le-Win Week 1 victory, but now the Panthers visit the defending 1-A state champions for a huge NUIC Northwest showdown in Week 2.

1. Forreston Cardinals (1-0) - The reigning 1-A state title winners looked the part against Du-Pec in Week 1, coasting to a 54-6 win. They beat Lena-Winslow twice last year en route to the crown, and host those Panthers in Week 2.