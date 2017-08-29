Former Chicago schools CEO arrives at federal prison

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett has reported to Alderson Federal Prison Camp, a minimum security facility in West Virginia.



Byrd-Bennett reported Monday to serve 4 1/2 years for steering $23 million in no-bid city contracts to education firms for a more than $2 million kickback.



It was a tearful 68-year-old who stood before U.S. District Judge Judge Edmond Chang in April to learn her fate. Byrd-Bennett apologized before learning her punishment, saying: "What I did was terribly wrong. ... I'm ashamed and I'm sorry."



The minimum security prison Byrd-Bennett reported to also goes by the knick-name "Camp Cupcake." It was where businesswoman Martha Stewart served five months for lying to the FBI about alleged insider trading in 2005.



Performance pay for any work Byrd-Bennett may do is capped at 40 cents an hour and $5.25 a month, well below the $250,000 a year she earned as schools CEO.

