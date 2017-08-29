Animal rescue groups help in aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Animal rescue groups head to Louisiana to send relief to area animal shelter's expecting an influx of pets as rain and flooding continue to slam the coast.



The California group "Wings of Rescue" flew in 80 dogs and 27 cats and kittens from Louisiana today.



Once they landed, the animals were quickly transferred from the plane to a shaded and cool area. Soon, they'll go to different shelters across California.



"These were pets that were already available for adoption in Louisiana so they're not taking away someone's pet that they're looking for," said Rancho Coastal Humane Society Spokesman John VanZante. "What they're doing is making room for these pets so that the flood and hurricane victims can get in there."

Vets will check all the animals, and most will be available for adoption later this week.

