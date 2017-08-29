Five arrested in connection with dozens of car burglars in Boone County

Police in Boone County say five juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft ring that has been operating in the area over the past few months.

Belvidere Police say officers throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have been investigating what is believed to be several groups of suspects who travel out from the Chicago-area to target unlocked vehicles, then steal the vehicle or items inside, then go back into the city.

Last Wednesday, Belvidere Police say they were contacted by several residents about car break-ins in progress.

Police say they found the suspects in two stolen vehicles on the south side of the city. The suspects drove off, but officers put down spike strips near the I-90 on ramp and punctured the tires of both cars.

The suspects tried to run away from the scene. Police say they caught two of the suspect right away. A K-9 officer helped find the third suspect in a nearby field. Another suspect was found walking down I-90 and the final suspect was caught after a tip came in from a resident about the suspect's location.

Police say about 20-25 vehicles in Belvidere and Boone County were broken into. Many stolen items have not yet been claimed. Anyone who believes they might have been a victim can call 815-547-6433 to check if police have any of their property.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and police say more charges or additional arrests are possible.