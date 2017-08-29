New AP high school football poll released - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

New AP high school football poll released

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:


Class 8A
School                                        W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Maine  South  (13)            (1-0)      130    1     
  2.  Lincoln-Way  East            (1-0)      103    4     
  3.  Loyola                                (0-1)      77      2     
  4.  Homewood-Flossmoor        (1-0)      76      6     
  5.  Lyons                                  (1-0)      75      5     
  6.  Naperville  Central        (1-0)      72      10   
  7.  Marist                                (1-0)      54      T8   
  8.  Huntley                              (1-0)      24      NR   
  9.  Stevenson                          (1-0)      21      NR   
10.  St.  Charles  East            (1-0)      17      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 15, Naperville North 15, New Trier 11, Naperville Neuqua Valley 6, Brother Rice 5, Lake Park 5, Barrington 3, Oswego 2, Hinsdale Central 2, Edwardsville 1, Evanston Township 1.


Class 7A
School                                          W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  East  St.  Louis  (11)        (1-0)    137    2     
  2.  Lake  Zurich  (1)                (1-0)    115    3     
  3.  Chicago  Mt.  Carmel          (1-0)    100    4     
  4.  Glenbard  West  (2)            (0-1)    95      1     
  5.  Benet                                    (1-0)    74      5     
  6.  Normal  Community              (1-0)    60      6     
  7.  St.  Rita                              (1-0)    58      7     
  8.  Fenwick                                (1-0)    31      8     
  9.  Bradley-Bourbonnais        (1-0)    29      NR   
10.  Batavia                                (1-0)    25      NR   


   Others receiving votes: Jacobs 10, Plainfield North 9, Hoffman Estates 7, Lincoln-Way Central 4, Rockford Auburn 3, Glenbard North 3, Belleville West 3, Glenbrook North 2, St. Charles North 2, Wheaton North 2, Simeon 1.


Class 6A
School                                                          W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (15)                          (1-0)    150    1     
  2.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Spr)          (1-0)    128    2     
  3.  Montini                                                (1-0)    106    5     
  4.  Cary-Grove                                          (0-1)    101    4     
  5.  Normal  West                                        (1-0)    71      NR   
  6.  DeKalb                                                  (1-0)    70      7     
  7.  Peoria  Central                                  (0-1)    50      3     
  8.  Nazareth                                              (1-0)    34      T10
  9.  Danville                                              (1-0)    29      9     
10.  Lake  Forest                                        (1-0)    17      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Vernon Hills 15, Oak Lawn Richards 13, Providence 11, Crete-Monee 7, Lemont 6, Springfield 6, Rock Island 4, Rockford Boylan 3, Riverside-Brookfield 1, Quincy 1, Bloomington 1, St. Viator 1.


Class 5A
School                                    W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Phillips  (13)              (1-0)      138    1     
  2.  Washington                    (1-0)      120    2     
  3.  Sterling  (1)                (1-0)      112    3     
  4.  Highland                        (1-0)      75      4     
  5.  Centralia                      (1-0)      74      5     
  6.  Rochelle                        (1-0)      60      6     
  7.  Woodstock  Marian        (1-0)      55      9     
  8.  Dunlap                            (1-0)      26      10   
  9.  Joliet  Catholic          (1-0)      22      NR   
10.  Sycamore                        (0-1)      19      7     
   Others receiving votes: Antioch 17, Peoria Notre Dame 10, Rich Central 10, Triad 10, Metamora 9, Marion 7, Hillcrest 3, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 2, Richwoods 1.


Class 4A
School                                            W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Rochester  (13)                    (1-0)      139    1     
  2.  Althoff  Catholic  (1)        (1-0)      115    2     
  3.  Herscher                                (1-0)      107    3     
  4.  Canton                                    (1-0)      93      4     
  5.  Johnsburg                              (1-0)      83      5     
  6.  Dixon                                      (1-0)      63      7     
  7.  Morris                                    (1-0)      60      6     
  8.  Taylorville                          (1-0)      26      10   
  9.  Rock  Island  Alleman          (1-0)      18      NR   
10.  Breese  Mater  Dei                (1-0)      16      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 14, Geneseo 11, Mt. Zion 5, Quincy Notre Dame 4, Coal City 4, Richmond-Burton 3, Columbia 2, Herrin 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1, Charleston 1, Wheaton Academy 1, Carterville 1, Effingham 1.


Class 3A
School                                                            W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  IC  Catholic  (15)                                (1-0)      150    1     
  2.  Tolono  Unity                                        (1-0)      129    2     
  3.  Monticello                                            (1-0)      118    3     
  4.  Byron                                                      (1-0)      98      4     
  5.  Williamsville                                      (1-0)      76      7     
  6.  Carlinville                                          (1-0)      72      5     
  7.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic        (1-0)      62      6     
  8.  North-Mac                                              (1-0)      30      8     
  9.  Vandalia                                                (1-0)      27      9     
10.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                            (1-0)      23      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Wilmington 22, Elmwood-Brimfield 7, Beardstown 4, North Boone 3, Newton 2, Peotone 1, St. Joseph-Ogden 1.


Class 2A
School                                                      W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Maroa-Forsyth  (9)                        (1-0)      139    1     
  2.  Sterling  Newman  (4)                    (1-0)      133    2     
  3.  Deer  Creek-Mackinaw  (2)            (1-0)      114    4     
  4.  Farmington                                      (1-0)      71      8     
  5.  Annawan  Wethersfield                  (1-0)      70      6     
  6.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                (1-0)      69      7     
  7.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley        (1-0)      58      9     
  8.  Westville                                        (1-0)      35      10   
  9.  Downs  Tri-Valley                          (0-1)      33      3     
10.  Bismarck-Henning                          (0-1)      21      5     
   Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 16, Momence 16, Aurora Christian 11, Rockridge 11, Orion 9, Pana 9, Eldorado 4, Auburn 4, Illini West (Carthage) 2.


Class 1A
School                                                          W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Forreston  (14)                                  (1-0)    140    1     
  2.  Tuscola                                                (1-0)    126    2     
  3.  Lena-Winslow                                      (1-0)    99      3     
  4.  Fulton                                                  (1-0)    84      4     
  5.  Eastland-Pearl  City                        (1-0)    77      5     
  6.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)        (1-0)    65      6     
  7.  Ottawa  Marquette                              (1-0)    56      7     
  8.  Athens                                                  (1-0)    39      T8   
  9.  Shelbyville                                        (1-0)    33      NR   
10.  Aquin                                                    (1-0)    13      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Fithian Oakwood 9, Hardin (Calhoun) 7, Dakota 7, Stark County 5, Stockton 4, Moweaqua Central A&M 3, Warrensburg-Latham 2, Jacksonville Routt 1.

