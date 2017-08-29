New AP high school football poll released

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:



Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine South (13) (1-0) 130 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) 103 4

3. Loyola (0-1) 77 2

4. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 76 6

5. Lyons (1-0) 75 5

6. Naperville Central (1-0) 72 10

7. Marist (1-0) 54 T8

8. Huntley (1-0) 24 NR

9. Stevenson (1-0) 21 NR

10. St. Charles East (1-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 15, Naperville North 15, New Trier 11, Naperville Neuqua Valley 6, Brother Rice 5, Lake Park 5, Barrington 3, Oswego 2, Hinsdale Central 2, Edwardsville 1, Evanston Township 1.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (11) (1-0) 137 2

2. Lake Zurich (1) (1-0) 115 3

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-0) 100 4

4. Glenbard West (2) (0-1) 95 1

5. Benet (1-0) 74 5

6. Normal Community (1-0) 60 6

7. St. Rita (1-0) 58 7

8. Fenwick (1-0) 31 8

9. Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0) 29 NR

10. Batavia (1-0) 25 NR



Others receiving votes: Jacobs 10, Plainfield North 9, Hoffman Estates 7, Lincoln-Way Central 4, Rockford Auburn 3, Glenbard North 3, Belleville West 3, Glenbrook North 2, St. Charles North 2, Wheaton North 2, Simeon 1.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (15) (1-0) 150 1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Spr) (1-0) 128 2

3. Montini (1-0) 106 5

4. Cary-Grove (0-1) 101 4

5. Normal West (1-0) 71 NR

6. DeKalb (1-0) 70 7

7. Peoria Central (0-1) 50 3

8. Nazareth (1-0) 34 T10

9. Danville (1-0) 29 9

10. Lake Forest (1-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Vernon Hills 15, Oak Lawn Richards 13, Providence 11, Crete-Monee 7, Lemont 6, Springfield 6, Rock Island 4, Rockford Boylan 3, Riverside-Brookfield 1, Quincy 1, Bloomington 1, St. Viator 1.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (13) (1-0) 138 1

2. Washington (1-0) 120 2

3. Sterling (1) (1-0) 112 3

4. Highland (1-0) 75 4

5. Centralia (1-0) 74 5

6. Rochelle (1-0) 60 6

7. Woodstock Marian (1-0) 55 9

8. Dunlap (1-0) 26 10

9. Joliet Catholic (1-0) 22 NR

10. Sycamore (0-1) 19 7

Others receiving votes: Antioch 17, Peoria Notre Dame 10, Rich Central 10, Triad 10, Metamora 9, Marion 7, Hillcrest 3, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 2, Richwoods 1.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (13) (1-0) 139 1

2. Althoff Catholic (1) (1-0) 115 2

3. Herscher (1-0) 107 3

4. Canton (1-0) 93 4

5. Johnsburg (1-0) 83 5

6. Dixon (1-0) 63 7

7. Morris (1-0) 60 6

8. Taylorville (1-0) 26 10

9. Rock Island Alleman (1-0) 18 NR

10. Breese Mater Dei (1-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 14, Geneseo 11, Mt. Zion 5, Quincy Notre Dame 4, Coal City 4, Richmond-Burton 3, Columbia 2, Herrin 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1, Charleston 1, Wheaton Academy 1, Carterville 1, Effingham 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (15) (1-0) 150 1

2. Tolono Unity (1-0) 129 2

3. Monticello (1-0) 118 3

4. Byron (1-0) 98 4

5. Williamsville (1-0) 76 7

6. Carlinville (1-0) 72 5

7. Bloomington Central Catholic (1-0) 62 6

8. North-Mac (1-0) 30 8

9. Vandalia (1-0) 27 9

10. Decatur St. Teresa (1-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Wilmington 22, Elmwood-Brimfield 7, Beardstown 4, North Boone 3, Newton 2, Peotone 1, St. Joseph-Ogden 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (9) (1-0) 139 1

2. Sterling Newman (4) (1-0) 133 2

3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2) (1-0) 114 4

4. Farmington (1-0) 71 8

5. Annawan Wethersfield (1-0) 70 6

6. Hamilton West Hancock (1-0) 69 7

7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1-0) 58 9

8. Westville (1-0) 35 10

9. Downs Tri-Valley (0-1) 33 3

10. Bismarck-Henning (0-1) 21 5

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 16, Momence 16, Aurora Christian 11, Rockridge 11, Orion 9, Pana 9, Eldorado 4, Auburn 4, Illini West (Carthage) 2.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Forreston (14) (1-0) 140 1

2. Tuscola (1-0) 126 2

3. Lena-Winslow (1-0) 99 3

4. Fulton (1-0) 84 4

5. Eastland-Pearl City (1-0) 77 5

6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (1-0) 65 6

7. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) 56 7

8. Athens (1-0) 39 T8

9. Shelbyville (1-0) 33 NR

10. Aquin (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Fithian Oakwood 9, Hardin (Calhoun) 7, Dakota 7, Stark County 5, Stockton 4, Moweaqua Central A&M 3, Warrensburg-Latham 2, Jacksonville Routt 1.