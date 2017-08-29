AAR hopes to hire 125 people at a job fair Wednesday

AAR Corp. will hold a job fair Wednesday to continue its plan to hire hundreds of people over the next few months.

The aviation support company is primarily looking for aircraft mechanics, according to the Director of Talent Acquisition, Greg Dellinger. He says he hopes to hire 125 people at the job fair.

Other positions include avionics, sheet metal workers and backline production controllers. For most of the positions a certification in aviation mechanics is required. However, Dellinger says people interested in backline production only need a high school diploma or GED and college education is preferred. AAR Corp. is also looking for candidates with a background in logistics and experience in warehouse distribution.

The job fair is Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at AAR Airframe Services, 6150 Cessna Drive, Rockford IL 61109.