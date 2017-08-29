Rockford church roof collapses from deterioration

The Rockford Fire Department responded to a roof collapse at a Rockford church Tuesday.

Fire officials say the roof of New Fellowship Baptist Church at 800 2nd Avenue has been deteriorating. In fact, officials inspected the roof a few weeks ago and deemed it unsafe for people to be inside. The church has been vacated since then so no one was in the church when the roof collapsed on Tuesday shortly after 11 a.m.

Fire officials say the building won't be torn down--instead the fire department will let it collapse on its own.