Coming up: More jobs coming to Rochelle; what that means for the city's feature

Dozens of new jobs are coming to Rochelle following the announcement of an $80 million investment at a refrigerated food storage facility.

Americold hosted a groundbreaking at their Rochelle location Tuesday morning.

The company is expanding their operation in Ogle County and plans on hiring about 75 new workers. The expansion is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2018.

