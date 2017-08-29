Rockford immigration lawyer announces run for 16th Congressional District Representative

A Rockford lawyer is the latest to throw her hat into the race for Illinois' 16th Congressional District Representative.

Sara Dady, of Hoffman & Dady LLC, made the announcement that she's running on the Democratic ticket on Tuesday. She moved back to Rockford in 2006 and specializes in immigration law.

"I want my children to understand that good citizenship means caring about our community and actively participating in our democratic process," Dady said. "These are lessons I learned right here in Rockford, in our public schools and through programs like 4-H."

Dady says she wants to focus on growing the economy by supporting small businesses, farms and unions and improving education.

Dady is endorsed by Winnebago County Board Members Angie Goral and Dan Fellars, and Rockford City Council Members Bill Rose, Jonathan Logemann, and Karen Hoffman.

She is now the fourth Democrat to announce a run for congress. Nathan Arroyave, a Rockford financial adviser, Neill Mohammad, a Dekalb hospital management consultant and Christopher Minelli, an Ottawa layer, are also running. One of them will face incumbent Republican Adam Kinzinger in the 2018 election.