Suspect convicted of shooting gun into Rockford building last winter

A Rockford man faces over a decade in prison after being convicted of shooting a gun into a building earlier this year.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney's Office says Alexander Luis Rodriguez, 20, was found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after a bench trial last Thursday.

Police say officers were called out to the 100 block of 15th Avenue in Rockford in January 2017 on a report of shots fired. Police say Rodriguez fired a gun into the building that he knew was occupied by another person.

Rodriguez now faces between 7 - 22 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 4.