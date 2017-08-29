Belvidere woman stranded in Houston

Estella Ramirez is stranded in Texas and she doesn't know when she will be able to come home after Hurricane Harvey devastates the area.

Ramirez traveled to Houston on Tuesday with her son to drop him off at college. She was planning on leaving Sunday morning but was unable to leave because of Hurricane Harvey.

Currently, Ramirez is safe staying with family in the Houston area.

While she is safe, she said it's a frightening time to be there. Ramirez said, "There's a lot of commotion going on. I can hear helicopters passing overhead passing by. It sounds like a war zone outside."

Ramirez said when it's safe she may bring her son back home to Belvidere due to the devastation in the area.