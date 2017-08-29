Water main repair causes road closure in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The city of Rockford announced this morning that a portion of 15th Avenue will be closed for the next couple of days.

15th Avenue will be closed from Nelson Blvd and Christina St due to an emergency repair to a water main. 

The repair will be made at the 100 block of 15th Avenue. 

Work is expected to last 2-4 days. 

Detours are set up, but drivers are being advised to find an alternative route. 

