Water main repair causes road closure in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The city of Rockford announced this morning that a portion of 15th Avenue will be closed for the next couple of days.

15th Avenue will be closed from Nelson Blvd and Christina St due to an emergency repair to a water main.

The repair will be made at the 100 block of 15th Avenue.

Work is expected to last 2-4 days.

Detours are set up, but drivers are being advised to find an alternative route.