Hazardous driving conditions will linger until mid-morning Tuesday

Widespread fog has developed across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this morning. Areas of dense fog have reduced visibility to less than 1/4 mile. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for all counties in northern Illinois. Take it slow heading out on the roads this morning, turn on your headlights, and leave plenty of distance.

This thick fog is due to high relative humidity levels. Temperatures this morning are in the middle 50s, as are our dew points. Humidity this morning is 95-100%, allowing the air to condense and making it tough to see. As temperatures start to warm up slowly this morning, our relative humidity will decrease slightly. Fog will start to dissipate mid-morning.

We are then left with partly cloudy skies today and temperatures slowly warming into the middle 70s. A light chance for scattered showers remains for the afternoon, but then sunny weather takes over for the rest of the week. Tune in to 13 News at Noon for a first look at your holiday weekend forecast.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp