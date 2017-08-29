Rockford Fire battle vacant house fire

A vacant home is a total loss after an early morning fire.

Rockford Fire crews were called to 815 20th Street around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they saw flames shooting out of the house. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Officials say the home is a total loss. They expect to be at the house investigating for a few hours this morning.

There is no damage to surrounding homes.