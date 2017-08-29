Galapagos playground closed after fire

A Rockford school's playground is closed after it was set on fire.

Galapagos charter school says it was vandalized yesterday afternoon. Rockford firefighters say a group of kids lit the slide on fire on purpose.

It destroyed the slide but firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the playground.

The playground was built just last spring-- with help from the community. The school says the kids involved were caught by police. It says they were not associated with the Galapagos school.