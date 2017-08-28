Hundreds turn out to get an inside look at the Byron Power Plant's operations

More than 800 people work at the Byron Nuclear Power Plant. On Monday, the plant opened up its training center to teach people more about what it takes to operate the major facility.

"We have engineers, we have chemists, we have maintenance workers, laborers," says plant communications manager Dorothy Wallheimer. "There's so many good jobs and not everyone is aware we have so many opportunities here. So really getting the kids hooked is good. And also teaching them there's nothing scary about nuclear power and that it's interesting."

With such a large employee base, organizers of the open house say it's important to pique the interest of the next generation of workers to consider a future in the field. The educational event also aimed to not only show the community how it all works, but put their concerns to rest.

"We invite people to see there's a lot of friendly faces to make this place run," says nuclear engineer Brian Kleinfeldt. "We all live in this community. If we didn't think it was safe we wouldn't be living here."

Organizers say more than 600 people showed up to the event.