Blood donations needed in Houston in the days, weeks & months ahead

There is going to be a huge need for blood donations in Houston once this storm finally passes. It's not too far-fetched to think you can help.

An inter-organizational disaster task force was mobilized Sunday at the national level.



It includes all blood centers, like the Rock River Valley Blood Center.



They've been asked to help Houston blood centers in any way possible.



Everything from maintaining their blood supplies to identifying donations.

"There has to be an influx of blood, specifically type O blood," said Jennifer Bowman, the marketing manager for the RRVBC. "There is going to be limited availability for places to store blood. Type O is universal, and it can be transfused into any patient regardless of their blood type."

Bowman said it would be better for people to schedule a blood or plasma donation instead of just walking in.

