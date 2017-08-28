UPDATE: School funding plan approved by IL House after second try

UPDATE: The Illinois House has approved a new school funding plan on a second attempt.

Earlier in the day the House rejected the so-called "compromise" bill put together by legislative leaders behind closed doors. But once members failed to override Gov. Rauner's veto on a separate plan, they approved the school bill on the second try.

This new legislation heads to the Senate, which could vote as early as Tuesday. The measure increases funding for school districts and distributes the money in a way lawmakers say is more equitable. It also provides $75 million for tax credits for people who donate to private school scholarships. Teacher unions opposed the tax credit, and many lawmakers said it was the reason they voted no on the measure Monday afternoon. But after they were unable to override the changes Rauner made last month on the other legislation, the new bill was called again and passed.

Illinois House lawmakers vote down a historic school funding compromise.

The bipartisan measure would have provided state funding for more than 800 school districts for this first time this academic year.

The bill would also provide $75 million in tax credits for people who make donations to private school scholarships.

A property tax increase for Chicago was also part of the deal.

