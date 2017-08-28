Community leaders react to weekend violence

Reducing crime in Rockford is a top goal for city leaders and this summer, they say everything was starting to fall into place.

"What I've seen in the community in these last few months, is people stepping up, coming out more in the streets more, out on their porch, being more active in their community," said Victory Outreach Pastor William Turner.

But a violent night this past weekend has leaders like Pastor Turner worried.

"Then, to hear what just happened this Saturday, just takes us back to what we know can happen if we don't continue to reach out and try to help these young men and women," said Turner.

Three shootings, six people shot, two people killed...all in one night. It's an uptick the city say marks a summer that's been relatively quiet for crime.

"These are not random acts of violence that are taking place, we have specific individuals that are targeting individuals," said Assistant Deputy Chief Carla Redd.

Targeted crimes that Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says need to stop.

"The fact remains is that people throughout the city of Rockford don't feel safe in their own homes. They don't feel safe a their place of worship, at their favorite restaurants, or even at their place of employment. That is unacceptable," said McNamara.

It's a process he says can often be two steps forward, one step back.

"The violence has to end, the senseless criminal activity has to end and it takes all of us," said McNamara.

A call to the community that Turner says the community can answer by getting involved and keeping an eye on the streets.

"The more we do that the more effective we will be in cutting down on crime and the things that happen, which were so devastating this weekend," said Turner.

Striving for unity in the face of violence.

Rockford Police say they are investigating all three shootings on Saturday as connected incidents.