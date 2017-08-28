Authorities release identity of person found dead in rural Winnebago County

Authorities have identified the remains of a body found in rural Winnebago County earlier this month.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says detectives were called out to the 15000 block of Wheeler Road, near Durand, on Wednesday August 16 on a report of a dead body found. They searched the property the following day and found the remains.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has been investigating the death and identified the remains as Samantha Swan, 38, of Rockford.

The coroner, along with the sheriff's office, are continuing to investigate this case to determine the cause of death.