Rockford Police release more information on Saturday's violence; say shootings were related

The Rockford Police department released more information Monday on a series of shootings on the city's west side Saturday night, and police say they believe the shootings are connected.

Police say officers were called out to three shootings in the city Saturday night: one in the 300 block of Underwood Street just after 6 p.m., one in the 300 block of Royal Avenue just after 9 p.m. and another shooting in the 4100 block of Auburn Street around 10:15 p.m.

One victim, 25-year-old Marlon Pendleton, was shot in the back on Underwood Street. He later died at the hospital.

At Royal Avenue a 25-year-old man, Tyrell Dorsey, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say three victims were shot in the 4100 block of Auburn. They were all taken to local hospitals for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Rockford Police say they believe the three incidents are related. They say the shootings were targeted and not "random acts of violence."

The investigation into these crimes is ongoing and Rockford Police are asking for the public’s help with these investigations. Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.