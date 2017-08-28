Picture of dog carrying bag of food after Harvey goes viral

A clever canine has captured the attention of the Internet in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

This viral picture shows "Otis" carrying a bag of dog food down the street in Sinton, Texas after the storm blew threw. But the photo doesn't tell the whole picture.

It turns out Otis, admired for his apparent resourcefulness, is a looter.

His owner says the dog bolted during the storm, heading for a lumber yard he frequents in his travels around town. And one which just so happens to have a bag of dog food employees keep on hand, just for Otis.

"But he knew where they kept that bag behind the ice machine, so he went back there and he spotted it and he said, well, everybody else is taking provisions so I'm going to take my provisions," says Salvador Segovia, Otis' owner. "So he picked it up and brought it over here and that's where everyone saw him coming down the road with a big bag of dog food."

Both Otis and Salvador are safe following the storm.