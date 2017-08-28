Suspect on parole arrested following crash in Rockford

A suburban Chicago man is in jail after Rockford Police say he crashed his car while trying to escape officers over the weekend.

Abe Brown, 30, of Des Plaines, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, no FOID card, resisting, aggravated fleeing to elude, driving while license revoked, hit and run, no insurance and driving without headlights when required.

Police say SCOPE officers were on patrol in the area of Jefferson and Underwood streets when they spotted Brown driving without his headlights around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers tried to pull Brown over, but they say he drove off and eventually crashed into a park pavilion at South Winnebago and Montague streets, then attempted to run away.

Brown was caught by police after a short chase.

Brown and his passenger were both taken to the hospital for treatment to injuries suffered during the crash.

Police say Brown was on parole and driving on a revoked license when he was arrested.

Brown is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. His passenger was released from the hospital and has not been charged.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.